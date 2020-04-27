Rapid City might loosen COVID-19 business restrictions

The Rapid City Council meets in a special session Monday, 5:30 p.m., to possibly loosen some COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.

The emergency ordinance limited public gatherings at many businesses; basically where people gathered for socializing and entertainment. Mayor Steve Allender now recommends that the restrictions be loosened to allow for on-site patronage.

However, there still would be restrictions to ensure the coronavirus doesn't take hold in Rapid City. These new restrictions would be in place through the end of May, in line with the governor's executive order.

While social distancing keeps the number of people at the meeting to a minimum, the city did allow the public to submit email statements for the meeting.

The resolution can be found at this link - Resolution Modifying Social Distancing Requirements

The requirements for businesses include:

- Establish a minimum six-foot distance between any tables, chairs, and bar stools. This provision does not need to be observed between members of the same household.

- Restaurants, bars, and casinos shall be limited to ten (10) customers for smaller establishments, or one (1) customer for every 125 square feet for larger businesses, whichever is greater.

- Grocery stores, retail businesses, recreation and fitness businesses shall limit customers based on available square footage. A maximum of ten (10) customers or one (1) customer for every 200 square feet, whichever is greater.

- Require social distance spacing while waiting for service or entry into business.

- Clearly marked one way shopping aisles in grocery and retail stores.

- In retail and grocery businesses, install a plexiglass, or similar, divider where physically possible between the cashier and customer.

- Require employees to wash hands at regular intervals.

- Food service employees must wear a mask which covers the employee’s nose and mouth.

- Broadcast over PA system approved public health announcements, once hourly in retail stores larger than 50,000 square feet in size.

- In casinos, video lottery machines must be cleaned and disinfected between each customer.

- Employees of hair salons, nail salons, and barber shops wear masks which cover their nose and mouth during customer contact times. Customer seating must be at least six (6) feet apart.

- In gyms and fitness facilities any equipment and/or mats must be cleaned or disinfected between each use.

- Customer seating in theaters and similar businesses reduced to allow for social distancing with certain seats marked as “not available due to social distancing guidelines” to insure compliance.

- Businesses shall post publicly a regular cleaning and disinfecting schedule, specific to each business.

- Hand sanitizer locations readily available for public use should be made available at grocery stores and retail businesses.

- Enhanced cleaning/disinfecting requirements for a motel and hotel rooms.

- Seating for large gatherings reduced to comply with a six foot minimum distance between attendees.

- Businesses are encouraged to conduct daily employee screenings for illness.

