Rapid City might change form of government

Should Rapid City shift to a home rule charter government? That’s a question Mayor Steve Allender poses to the city council.

In a letter to the council, Allender stated that he did some research over the summer to find out more about the possibility of a home rule charter.

“Recently, I have spoken to city officials in Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings, and Sioux Falls. These are some of the South Dakota cities which have chosen in the last 20 years or less to govern themselves using a home rule charter,” Allender said in the letter.

Rapid City’s current form of government is called the Dillon Rule, which grants the city limited authority. That authority, for the most part, has to be granted by the state. If there is doubt about a power, then it is assumed the city doesn’t have it.

Allender says that under home rule, “it would be implied that we had power to govern ourselves, unless a state law has specifically prohibited the authority we are trying to utilize. In essence, this is a move toward having more local control.”

• The mayor believes home rule will allow the city to re-size the council; making it smaller.

• The city would be able to place issues like the new civic center arena directly on the ballot.

• Home rule will, according to Allender, make it easier to structure the city government to better suit the “unique aspects” of the community.

Allender wants the city to establish a home rule charter committee to take a more in-depth look at the option. The committee, of about 10 to 15 city residents, would complete the research in about six to nine months.

“I realize the easy thing is to do nothing,” Allender stated in the letter. “I have just found myself questioning why we would willingly be so restricted in our governmental authority that we would constantly look to the state for permission to serve our citizens and visitors, when it is cities like ours which have the closest relationship and responsibility to its constituents.”

