Rapid City mayor signed a proclamation for pride week

Earlier in June, for the second year in a row, Mayor Steve Allender signed a proclamation designating pride week in Rapid City.

During the week of July 5th to the 11th, Rapid City will recognize the efforts and achievements of the LGBTQ+ and two-spirited community here in the Black Hills.

In part, the declaration made note of the contributions from the community to academic, economic, artistic, and social arenas within and around the greater Black Hills area.

Allender says he is committed to protecting the civil rights of all community members.

"It's very representative about how we feel about our community in general. Protecting the civil rights of all Rapid Citians, that's something we have to swear to when we're elected," said Allender.

The Black Hills Center for Equality will be in Memorial Park this Sunday from 3 - to - 5:30 PM to pass out free pride gear.

