Rapid City man travels from home to home to rescue bees

It's the season of blooming crops and honey bees play a vital role.

But with bees possibly going into extinction a Rapid City man is helping to keep them buzzing.

It's the sound Brett Johnson runs to when others run away.

Instead of destroying an unwanted beehive in your backyard, Johnson comes with his 12-year-old helper, Joslyn, to save the buzzing pollinators.

He transfers the bees to a new makeshift hive and brings them to his home.

Johnson said in the springtime, thousands of bees swarm together to protect the queen bee in the middle, as they search for a new home.

To attract the bees, he brings a frame of honeycombs his bees at home made and places it in a beehive box.

"My favorite part is just to see how they interact with each other and I think it's kind of cool how they can tell each other if they found something. I like to just watch their body language," Joslyn Johnson said.

Johnson and his daughter snips off the hive and shakes the bees off into their new home. The beehive is left In the evening so the bees will cluster inside to stay warm when it gets cold at night.

"Through habit destruction and the use of some harsh pesticides, the bees are struggling. All pollinators are struggling. It is important for Joslyn and I to be involved with each other and in our environment. And take some steps to not just kill them but to ensure that those bees have a safe and happy home," Brett Johnson said.

Johnson said he takes some of the bees home to enjoy the flowers and trees set for them. But he takes the others to a prairie to enjoy the sweet clover food source out there.

Joslyn said her favorite part is the sweet honey the bees make at home