Rapid City man sentenced for importing heroin, fentanyl

A Rapid City man pleaded guilty to two counts of Importation of Controlled Substances, heroin and fentanyl, and was sentenced on June 4, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken.

Nathan Reuer, age 26, was sentenced to time served of approximately 16 months, 3 years of supervised release, restitution costs for drug testing, and a $200 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Beginning on or about February 2018 through early February 2019, the defendant utilized the internet and “darkweb” to order many types of both legal and controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl.

The packages were sent from outside the United States through the mail system.

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and UNET (a Rapid City based drug task force comprised of members from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and SD National Guard).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn N. Rich prosecuted the case.