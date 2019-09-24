Rapid City man reported missing in Black Elk Wilderness Area

A search is on for a Rapid City man last seen at his home Saturday.

The search for 22-year-old Torger Anders Henckel is in the Black Elk Wilderness Area, around Little Devils Tower Trailhead off Highway 16A in Custer County.

According to Custer County Emergency Management, Henckel reportedly mentioned he was going out for a hike. His car was found at the trailhead.

All trails in Custer State Park leading up to Black Elk Peak are shut down so searchers can use heat sensing equipment in an effort to find Henckel.

Anyone with information on the missing man can call the Custer County Communications Office at 6-05-673-8176.

