Rapid City man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide

The Rapid City man accused in a fatal hit and run accident last month pleads not guilty today in Seventh Circuit Court.

25-year old Zachary Fegueroa pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide in the death of Joseph Martinez, along with hit and run with injury and driving under the influence.

He's accused of hitting and killing the pedestrian in the area of East Boulevard North and East North Street back on December 6th.

Police say Fegueroa left the scene and was arrested a short time later on Spruce Street.

Prosecutors say he's a habitual offender after a previous ingestion of a controlled substance conviction.

If they can prove that and Fegueroa is convicted of all charges, he faces up to 31 years in prison.

He's due back in court next month.

