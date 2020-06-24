Rapid City man pleads not guilty for child pornography charges

A Rapid City man has been indicted on two charges related to child pornography and he pleads "not guilty" in US District Court on Wednesday.

21-year old James Dakota Miller is charged with receiving and transporting production of child pornography in 2016 and 2020. According to the affidavit in the case, when law enforcement searched Miller's devices and accounts, they found more than 700 images of child pornography.

Miller pleaded not guilty via video conferencing in court.

If found guilty, Miller could face 5 to 20 years in prison.