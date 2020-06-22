Rapid City man killed in crash near Gettysburg

A Rapid City man has been identified as the person who died late Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Gettysburg.

Joseph Skye, 35, was a passenger in one of the cars. He died at the scene. The driver, 24-year-old Mariah LeBeau of Aberdeen, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports that LeBeau's car was westbound on U.S. Highway 212 when she lost control, crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound pickup.

Calen Decker of Gettysburg was the 19-year-old driver of the pickup. He was not injured.

Charges are pending against both drivers, but details were not released by the Department of Public Safety.

