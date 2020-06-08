Rapid City man killed at motel is identified

Police have released the name of the Rapid City man killed at a motel Saturday night.

Harry Blackbear, 48, was reportedly killed in a motel on the 700 block of Meade Street sometime before 10 p.m. Saturday, when police were called. Police did not release how Blackbear was killed.

Early Sunday morning, police found the suspect, 29-year-old Lawrence Mexican of Rapid City, just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Mexican is charged with second degree murder.

