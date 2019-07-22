Rapid City man is in more trouble following arrest for burglary

A Rapid City man on bond following a high-speed chase with his child in the car has been arrested on burglary charges.

The arrest came after police got a report Monday morning of a vehicle being driven by 38-year-old Steven Jackson, who was wanted on a felony warrant. Law enforcement agencies have been searching for Jackson for nearly four weeks.

Police found the vehicle and while they were watching it, a person from a home in the 1100 block of East Nowlin Street went up to the officer, saying that a man was in the home’s garage.

According to a police release, Jackson tried to run from the police but tripped and fell. Still struggling, police finally tased Jackson.

Jackson was charged with second degree burglary, obstruction, resisting arrest and seven Pennington County warrants.

See related story Baby rescued; father accused of crashing car, assaulting mother

In June, Jackson was the subject of a search after an incident where he reportedly assaulted a woman he had a relationship with; and took off in a car with the couple’s child. He was later arrested following a chase with speeds reaching 100 mph. The child was not injured.

