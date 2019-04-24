Rapid City man in federal court facing child pornography charge

James Merculeif of Rapid City appeared in federal court today faced with three counts relating to child pornography.

The 55-year old Merculeif is charged with distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography. He has a previous sex offense on his record which increases the amount of time he could spend in prison if found guilty. For distribution and receipt, he could face 15 to 40 years in prison and 10 to 20 years for possession. Merculeif is in temporary detention waiting for his detainment hearing on Monday.

