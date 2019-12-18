Rapid City man convicted, sentenced for aggravated incest

A Rapid City man was sentenced to 75 years in federal prison for aggravated incest.

Henry Chase Alone (also known as Henry Black Elk), 36, was sentenced Monday to two consecutive terms of 30 years after being convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor; and another 15 years for aggravated incest.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Dakota, Chase Alone received custody of a young girl in November 2016 and almost immediately began sexually abusing her.

During the investigation, child pornography was found on Chase Alone’s computer. Videos and photos showed that Chase Alone recorded himself and the victim engaging in sexual intercourse.

