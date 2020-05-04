Rapid City man charged with attempting to murder woman

A Rapid City man has been arrested, charged with attempted murder of a woman in April.

Police on Friday arrested 21-year-old Tanner Patino of Rapid City. He is charged with attempted murder and burglary following an incident April 30 in the basement of a home on the 1700 block of North Seventh Street.

Police were called to the home about 9:25 p.m. because of a report that someone in the basement was yelling for help. When police arrived, they found the woman who they say was assaulted. She was taken to the hospital for treatment but her condition and the extent of her injuries was not released.

Through an investigation, police zeroed in on Patino who they say got into the apartment without permission and assaulted the woman.

