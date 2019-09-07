Rapid City man arrested on manslaughter charge Friday

A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with second degree manslaughter after reportedly pushing another man down an embankment, causing his death.

Thomas Tesch, 51, was arrested Friday night for killing 38-year-old Schuyler Swan, also of Rapid City.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called near the 900 block of Mountain View Road for a man who was not breathing. The man, identified as Swan, died on the way to the hospital.

The autopsy conducted later in the day showed that Swan’s cause of death was a brain bleed.

After speaking with witnesses, police determined that Swan was pushed down an embankment by Tesch.

