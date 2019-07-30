Rapid City man admits he killed retired teacher in 2017

A man accused of murdering a retired Rapid City teacher in June 2017 pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Tuesday.

Andrew Eastman, 30, could be sentenced to life in prison for killing Larry Mintzlaff. However, prosecutors recommend 60 years in prison as part of the guilty plea.

The 64-year-old Mintzlaff was killed in his home after Eastman, who was in a minimum security facility in Rapid City, left his work-release job.

Eastman was later arrested in New Mexico after police traced Mintzlaff’s credit cards.

