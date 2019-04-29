Rapid City man accused of robbery has to wait for sentencing

Nicholas Perry has to wait a bit longer to deal with state charges for crimes he's accused of committing back in September 2017.

Perry is charged with robbery, attempted robbery of Boyd's Drug Mart, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Currently he is in federal custody after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in March. His sentencing on that charge is scheduled for July 16th and he will have a status hearing in Seventh Circuit Court on July 22nd.

