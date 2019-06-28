Rapid City named finalist for Readers Digest's "Nicest Place in America"

Rapid City was recently named one of the finalists for "Nicest places in America."

The Readers Digest's 3rd annual publication for "The Nicest Place in America" has selected 50 finalists for the 2019 publication. Selections are based on a national crowd-sourced effort to uncover places where people are kind and treat each other with respect. A panel of judges selected one place for each state. Main Street Square has played a big role in why Rapid City made the list.

"Main Street Square has a lot to do with because it's kind of our living room as I like to say and so more and more people, both visitors and local residents, come down here and meet each other," Julie Schmitz-Jensen, CEO of Visit Rapid City. "Before we used to just encourage people to come to Rapid City, check into a hotel and pack your bags and go into the Black Hills. Well now we have for them to meet and to see and to do fun things right in Rapid City. So being kind comes across easier because we have a living room to get to together and be kind to our visitors."

Reader's Digest is open to voting for the 10 finalists for a November cover story for its magazine. Voting ends July 21.