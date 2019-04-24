Rapid City locals react to a new proposal to raise minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products

Do you think the smoking and vaping age should be raised to 21?

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing a new age requirement for buying tobacco and vaping products. He suggests changing the age from 18 to 21.

One Rapid City resident says smoking and vaping are personal choices and the government should not be setting new limitations.

"If you're 18 and you can fight for this country and carry a weapon, then you should be able to purchase tobacco products if you so choose," a Rapid City resident, King Swanson, said.

But others see smoking as a health risk.

According to the CDC, more than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking. The CDC also says, if the smoking rate continues, more than five million Americans under the age of 18 are expected to die prematurely from a smoking-related illness.

Two Douglas High School counselors say they support the age change, especially as they see an increase of students vaping. Since most schools are drug and tobacco-free areas, the counselors want to limit those products from coming on campus.

"Many of our students are 18 and so they're legally able to buy these products and I think it makes the access for younger kids a little easier," Douglas High School Counselor Shannon Maxon said.

Though the age change could affect the business for tobacco and vape shops, the co-owner of Black Hills Vapors in Downtown Rapid City here says he's actually ok with the idea.

"When it comes down to it any legislation that's aimed at cutting down the number of cigarette smokers there are, is going to be a good thing," Black Hills Vapors Co-Owner Caleb Rose said.

Rose says his store clerks card customers, but 18 to 21 year-olds are not the shop's primary shoppers. Therefore, he doesn't foresee a big decline in sales.