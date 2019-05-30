Rapid City launches website to make parking meters an ease

The city of Rapid City wants to make parking information easy and convenient with a new website.

You can find the parking strategy, a breakdown on how to use the smart meters, buying permits and paying a citation all online.

The city is putting a lot of attention on downtown by also creating a new downtown parking advisory board to hear comments from the community and already has applicants for those positions.

As for the website, the city wants to make understanding downtown technology an ease.

"It's not just the meters in the ground, it's also the enforcement technology, the permit software, all of these elements are now united together under the new management plan," says Sarah Hanzel a long range planner with Rapid City Community Development.

As for the new smart meters, the company is running behind in production so the meters won't be installed until late June.

Here's the link to the website-

https://www.ipsgroupinc.com/rapidcity/