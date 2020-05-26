Rapid City just got a little more colorful with new flowers

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department spent the day planting flowers.

One of the many beautiful flowers at Halley Park.

The city was waiting until they were in the clear for winter weather around this time last year there was snow on the ground.

The crew of eight planted 18 thousand flowers total at Halley and Sioux Park.

Greenhouse Specialist Josh Berglund says the amount of flowers is heavily reduced compared to last year.

"That is a reduced amount of flowers. Normally I plant 25 to 30 thousand flowers and we reduced it this year because of manpower and budget concerns," said Berglund.

Wilson Park will not be getting its annual flowers, instead, the park will be receiving a wildflower mix due to the budget cuts.