Rapid City judge denies change in bond for Rapid City men accused of first degree murder

Rapid City judge denies lowering bond for a man accused of first degree murder on Blaine Avenue.

Cole Waters and Andre Martinez are accused of murdering 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton back in February. Hinton was shot while sitting in a car in an alley behind Blaine Avenue.

The two men both plead not guilty to the charges.

On Tuesday, Waters' lawyer asked the court to lower Waters' cash bond from $1 million to $50,000. However, Judge Gusinsky denied the request and is keeping the set bond amount.

The two men are also being charged with committing a felony with a firearm, and two first degree robbery charges.

Though the death penalty was wiped off the table by state prosecutors in late April, both are still facing life in prison without parole for the murder charge.

The next status hearing is set for September 3rd.

