Rapid City issues first Snow Alert in years

"It's winter in South Dakota, fantastic, where else would you rather be," said Barry Jones, Rapid City resident.

"Although the no travel advisory has been lifted, Rapid City issued a snow alert to allow crews to work overnight to remove snow in the downtown area without facing unnecessary obstacles like parked cars," said Sunday Miller.

"We've issued a downtown snow alert for Omaha to Kansas City Street, and 5th to 9th Street," said Darrell Shoemaker.

Cars parked in this area need to be moved before 2 a.m., to avoid towing and fees.

"It's a good idea, it needs to be done, you know, let the guys get in here and clean it up and don't get cranky," said Tamara Wilbur, Rapid City resident.

Rapid City had a snow alert program in the 90's that was brought back in 2016.

It allows the city to declare snow alerts to help crews clear snow for the safety and flow of downtown traffic.

"We're stir-crazy after being inside for two days, so we spent three hours yesterday with the tractor shoveling out the driveway and since it was still open this morning, we decided ... it's time to get outside," Jones said.

The city said there were only six cars parked in the area as of Saturday night.