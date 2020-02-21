Rapid City invites you to join Sixth Street Study

It's the "6th Street Corridor" project, which aims to make a more walkable and bikeable connection from downtown to the Civic Center and Memorial Park. The Project Manager, Kip Harrington says, the first step is doing a study on the Sixth Street Corridor. Anyone who lives or comes through downtown is encouraged to give input. As part of the plan, the city might look into closing traffic at the 6th and Omaha street intersection.

The Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a public meeting on the study next Tuesday from 3:30 to 6pm at the Dahl Arts Center. For those who cannot make it, there's a website where interactive maps are available for people to pin point any concerns or ideas. Website is listed on this page.

