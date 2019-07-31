Rapid City infrastructure faces rapid growth and pesky potholes

Rapid City is facing excessive moisture and rapid growth and with that comes pesky potholes.

Potholes can form on streets any time of year when groundwater expands and contracts under the pavement.

"We've got just like any community of our age, we have infrastructure that is quite old, some of it's still in very good condition, certainly we have every vintage of roads or utilities that you can imagine from 80 years old to brand new," said Dale Tech, Director of Public Works.

As Rapid City continues to grow, so do the amount of drivers on the road, but how is that growth impacting our infrastructure?

"We evaluate, do a full evaluation of every mile of our roads every two years to see what condition they're in, overall I'd give our roads about a C plus condition, we're in a much better position than a lot of communities, we do have funding available to make road improvements," said Dale Tech, Director of Public Works.

These road improvements include a city pothole hotline where the public can report holes for crews to come repair within the hour.

The phone number for the City pothole hotline is 605-394-4152.

"If we don't know they're there, and they hit them, if it's big enough, it could very possibly damage your vehicle or something," said Dale Pfeifle, Street Superintendant of Rapid City Street Department.

As the state prepares for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Pfeifle has this advice for bikers and drivers alike.

"The biggest thing is just to pay attention when you're driving, that's the big thing, pay attention and if the road's a little rough, call in let us know, slow down, we'll get there and we'll do our best to accommodate fit it as fast as we can," said Dale Pfeifle, Street Superintendant of Rapid City Street Department.