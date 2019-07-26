Rapid City holds annual American with Disabilities Act picnic

The Rapid City Mayor's Committee for People With Disabilities celebrated the 29th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the annual ADA picnic at Main Street Square Friday.

The picnic was open to the public and featured over 19 booths offering a variety of resources for those who live with a disability. From vocational rehabilitation to services for the blind, this picnic serves not only as a one-stop-shop for services but also a celebration of life and inclusion.

A barbecue picnic-lunch was provided by Angel's Catering as well as live music. Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong read a proclamation from Mayor Steve Allender for the city to recognize July 26th, as Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Day.

"It's about inclusion that's what we want to be and for a long time many people with disabilities weren't able to get out, weren't able to enter buildings so that's all about inclusion and everybody having that right to be able to participate in all kinds of aspects in life and being able to reach your fullest potential and Rapid City is a wonderful community and we're a large tourism area as well," said Catherine Greseth with Rapid City Mayor's Committee for People with Disabilities. "So we have a lot of people visiting us and we want to always be welcoming and be able to accommodate everyone."

The Americans with Disabilities Act is considered a major human rights bill as it ended workforce discrimination and imposed requirements on access for the disabled to all public facilities, transportation and communication.