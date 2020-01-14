Rapid City has a spat of armed robberies

Rapid City police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred Monday afternoon.

The first reported robbery was around 2:50 p.m. at the Stumer Road Walmart. Then at 3 p.m. the Boyds Drug Mart on Saint Patrick Street was robbed; followed by a 3:50 p.m. robbery at Knife Worx in Rushmore Mall.

The Walmart robber reportedly was leaving the store without showing a receipt. When a store worker asked for the receipt the man showed a knife; prompting the employee to back away while the suspect left. The robber is described as being in his early 20s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

In the Boyds robbery, a man brandished a gun and demanded prescription medication. The suspect is about 50 years old, with black hair, wearing a brown jacket, Broncos ball cap, and a yellow surgical mask.

The last robbery happened when a man walked into Knife Worx, showed a hand gun and demanded money. The worker complied and then ran from the store before calling police. Police believe the suspect left the store via a back door. The suspect is around 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black sweater, black hat and a black bandana over his face.

