Rapid City gearing up for 49th annual Clean-Up Week

It's time to roll up your sleeves and put on your gloves, next week is Rapid City's 49th Annual Clean-Up Week.

The Rapid City Landfill will offer free access all next week. They will be providing free disposal of household trash and recyclables for small load customers. All scrap metal will be accepted but they will not take hazardous waste or liquids such as paints, garden chemicals and gasoline. They will not take any appliances that bears Freon, however you can drop these items off at Pacific Steel and Recycling, A-plus Recycling, or Martin Salvage free of charge. The week ends with a community clean up day where hundreds of volunteers comb through the city and pick up trash.

"The people here, they take pride in their community and want to share it," Beth-Anne Ferley, sustainability coordinator with Rapid City Solid Waste Division. "They want people to know that this is a great place to live, so when the visitors come, they know it. We have pride in our community, we enjoy the visitors coming, we welcome them and that's what I love about it. I love that our community pulls together, I love that not only are the adults doing it but they're teaching the children because that's who's going to keep this thing going. That's why this thing is still going for 49 years."

The annual Trash to Treasures Day will be held on Saturday, April 27, at the Landfill's Material Recovery Facility. The public is invited to drop off and or pick up items.