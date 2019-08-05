Rapid City firefighters respond to overnight house fire

Early Sunday morning, three Rapid City Fire Department stations responded to a house fire on the 1300 block of Wambli Dr.

Everyone living inside the home is safe, but unfortunately, the family dog did not survive. One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was held to the room where it started thanks in part to a closed door and quick action, according to the RCFD Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross Dakotas was requested to find the family lodging. Even with the number of people here for the Sturgis Rally, they were successful and found a place for the family to stay.