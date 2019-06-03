Rapid City firefighters Fill the Boot campaign raises $47K

People were generously helpful with this year’s Rapid City firefighters Fill the Boot Campaign, donating $47,000.

The 65-year-old campaign raises funds to help people who have muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

“The fire fighters of the Rapid City Fire Department and IAFF Local 1040 have once again gone above and beyond for MDA families in South Dakota during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” MDA Director Erin Hill said. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the consistent generosity of those in the Rapid City community.”

