Rapid City features community garden at LaCroix Park

In the past year, the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department has worked to transform the former LaCroix Links golf course into the multi-use campus known as LaCroix Park, offering a variety of recreational opportunities. Those opportunities include a disc golf course along with renovated foot-and-bike paths.

LaCroix Park will now include a new feature: a community garden.

The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for garden bed reservations at the East Minnesota Street location. The community garden will offer 38 beds of various sizes, including 18 raised beds. Parks officials encourage families, individuals, assisted living facilities, child and adult day care centers, religious and civic organizations to consider working the plots.

Anyone wishing to sign up for a garden bed plot can visit the Rapid City Parks Division website: rcgov.org/departments/parks-recreation/parks-division.html. The LaCroix Community Garden Guidelines and Application PDF can be filled and signed electronically and sent to Melissa.Petersen@rcgov.org. Limited paper applications are available at the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Office at 515 West Boulevard.

The application deadline is May 25 with applicants assigned a single garden bed. If there are remaining plot locations available after May 25, additional beds may be offered to applicants who signed up for additional space.

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapid City Parks is waiving rental fees for this growing season. Parks will be posting CDC guidelines and encouraging all gardeners to practice social distancing protocols, wear masks, and practice proper hygiene before and after visiting the garden.

"We are encouraging any interested parties to apply to be a part of this new community garden," said Melissa Petersen, Rapid City Parks Landscape Designer. "Community garden areas provide an enriching experience for people of all ages and can provide a great return with a harvest of food items for the investment of time and effort."

For three decades, the area has served as LaCroix Links golf course and then was leased and operated for use by the Rapid City YMCA. The 25-acre course closed in the summer of 2018 and has been renovated by the City as a multi-use park.

This is the first community garden within the Rapid Citys Parks and Recreation Department. There are other community garden areas located in the city on either private or city land but with little or no management or oversight by the City.

LaCroix Park is named after former Rapid City Mayor Art LaCroix.