Rapid City family promotes boating safety after son's ski jet death

In 1999, a Rapid City teen was killed in a jet ski crash on Pactola Reservoir.

On Saturday his family turned the tragedy of his death into a positive message.

Friends and family of Joshua Haugen camped at Pactola Reservoir to raise awareness about boating safety.

They gave away custom flags as a reminder to stay safe on the water.

Several phrases covered the flags including "Life jackets save lives," "Boats don't have breaks," "Have fun, be safe!" and "Respect each other."

Josh's younger brother Ben said Josh was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident, which he said probably would have saved his life.

"Twenty years ago Josh died. We're a big boating family and we love being out on the water, but it's really hard to see people being unsafe. We're just here to take that memory and hopefully help some people be safer on the water," said Ben Haugen.

Members of the Rapid City Fire Department and the Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team were also at the event showing visitors the tools and equipment of their trade.

The Haugens accepted donations for the water rescue team.

