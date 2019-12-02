Rapid City exceeds snow removal budget for 2019

Rapid City allocated $1.4 million to this year's snow removal budget.

Rapid City snow plow works to clear the streets after a blizzard.

However, with the wettest year on record, the City already spent their snow removal budget in October.

The annual budget includes everything from the chemicals on the roads to equipment upkeep, and labor costs.

After last weekend's blizzard, the City said this budget does not impact their snow removal efforts.

"We will never compromise on our snow removal efforts due to resources, it's a matter of public safety, we will get out and attack each storm event and put all resources, we will aggressively hit each storm event as it approaches, which is what we did this weekend with the blizzard event and again, it's going to get a few weeks yet to know what the costs were for this blizzard event," said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

The City is assessing the costs from the weekend's blizzard including contractors costs and around-the-clock crew operations.

An additional $100,000 for the snow budget has been requested to finish up 2019, anticipating more possible snow events in December.

This request for funding will go before the legal and finance committee next week.