Rapid City dealership donates hundreds of N95 masks

The owners and staff at Liberty Supestores donated hundreds of masks to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Don and Max Patnoe and their staff at Liberty delivered 600 N95 masks Friday to he men and women on the front lines of protecting Rapid City and Pennington County. The masks will be shared by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department.

“There’s nothing more important than protecting our staff,” says Sheriff Kevin Thom. “We thank Liberty Superstores for helping us stay safe and do our job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Liberty Superstores have long supported law enforcement and we much appreciate this latest donation.”

The masks will be used by Pennington County sheriff’s deputies, Rapid City police officers, Rapid City firefighters and medics, jail and Juvenile Services Center correctional officers and staff at the Care Campus.

