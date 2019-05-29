Rapid City crews continue to fix sewage problems

On Wednesday Rapid City sanitary crews were still cleaning areas where the city's sewer system overflowed.

And the Water Reclamation Plant is handling a massive influx of stormwater.

This water treatment plant in Rapid City is pumping water at max capacity, close to 40 million gallons, where it normally handles 8 million a day.

Because of Tuesday's flooding, streets closed and manhole lids popped off.

"When it's raining, the ground level water increases. As that height of the water increases above the pipe, it creates additional pressure on the pipe. So the water will take the path of least resistance. And eventually, it will force its way in through the joints in the pipe or through the manhole seams," David Van Cleave says, Rapid City Water Reclamation Superintendent.

With the sewage overflow came home evacuations Tuesday along South Valley Drive.

"It was kind of terrifying to be honest with you. You know, I've never been in a flood. And the first phone call I made was to the insurance company. For anybody out there that's a renter or a homeowner, you must know that you have to buy separate flood insurance. It's not included in your normal insurance so that was a lesson learned," Brian Bate said, Meadow Lane evacuee.

Many people's basements were flooded from the storm, but Van Cleave is asking folks to be cautious about where they drain their sump pump water.

"And we also like to remind people that if you are using a sump pump, please do not put it down the sanitary sewer. That water is better put out under your yard so it can run off and flow over ground rather than overloading our sanitary sewer system," Dan Van Cleave said.

Van Cleave says it takes several months for water levels to drop back down in the sewers ... so it will take a while before they can get down there, find, and fix the source of the problem.