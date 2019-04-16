Rapid City council gives 1st approval to new parking rules

In 2017, Rapid City completed a parking study

-- to look for ways to improve the parking in downtown Rapid City. Monday, the city council approved the first reading of a new ordinance.

Some of the plans deal with possible increases in fines for parking violations, the use of smart meters, downtown employee parking passes, as well as possibly changing some free parking areas to two-hour limits instead of three.

Downtown business owners spoke up at the council meeting, voicing their concerns with the possible changes.

“Some business owners advocated for three-hour parking, other saying that three-hour parking wouldn't be good for their businesses,” Sarah Hanzel, city long range planner, said. “We will continue to look at that and hopefully come up with some option and understand that we will be flexible over time.”

The downtown parking plan remains fluid -- with all options still on the table.

