Rapid City could become a Bee CITY USA affiliate

The designation for Rapid City to become a BEE City USA Affiliate went in front of the public works committee on Tuesday.

This designation would recognize the Rapid City area as a bee city, which means the area is looking to increase the number of habitat areas within the community to promote the importance of bees.

Rapid City parks division manager, Scott Anderson says, officials will be looking to formalize what they have already been practicing in the last few years.

Last summer, officials set up an area along Omaha street, with wild grass flowers that promote bee habitats.

"We're just trying to create and expand the pollinator habitats in the city within what we can do on our parks property, and we will hopefully expand that into some private properties too," says Anderson.

The next step comes a week from Tuesday when the topic will go in front of the full city council for approval.