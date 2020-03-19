Rapid City closing park system playgrounds, restroom facilities

Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is closing park system playgrounds and restroom facilities to public use and will stop taking reservations for park picnic shelters. The actions are being taken to limit spread of COVID-19 by minimizing the size of public gatherings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The actions are effective Friday, March 20 and will remain in place until further notice.

The city is making the decision based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing, limiting the size of public gatherings and managing the cleaning of the park equipment and facilities. The restroom facilities at Canyon Lake West Park Shelter, Legacy Commons in Memorial Park, Founders Park and Skyline Wilderness Park are year-round facilities and will be closed. Other park restroom facilities were scheduled to open in April but their opening is delayed until further notice.

Parks staff will be surrounding Park playground equipment with caution tape and orange fencing and placing closure signage in the affected areas. City officials indicate the City's 36 parks and bike path remain open for public use.