Rapid City children get free dental care

Rapid City Area Schools students will get free dental care thanks to the Delta Dental Mobile Program which provides oral health services to under-served children.

The Black Hills United Way and the Black Hills Reads Program are covering the costs needed to bring the Delta Dental bus to RCAS students.

The mobile clinic will be parked at Robbinsdale Elementary Monday afternoon through Friday. Monday and Tuesday afternoon, students will be examined. Then, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning restorative work will be done.

Students at other schools who need dental care will be bused to the mobile clinic for examinations and restorative work.

The two trucks have visited more than 80 communities and provided more than $21 million in dental care to 40,000 patients since the program began. Both trucks travel across the state an average of 40 weeks every year. Around 3,000 total kids are served each year on the trucks.

