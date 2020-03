Rapid City police are looking for a man who robbed the Lacrosse Street Casino about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to an employee of the casino, the man brandished a knife and demanded money. The worker gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall, with a slender build.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Det. Dan Trainer at 394-4134.