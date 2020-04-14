Rapid City businesses respond positively to the emergency ordinance

Early on, some businesses had miscommunications with the City of Rapid City, but besides these early issues, the City says there have been no compliance problems since.

A view of Downtown Rapid City.

On top of that, there have been no enforcement issues or compliance problems with any of the businesses on the emergency ordinance.

City spokesman Darrell Shoemaker says that businesses allowed to stay open have responded with creative and innovative approaches to social distancing and hygiene protocols.

“Local businesses have been very compliant since the ordinance went into effect late last month. We were hoping for voluntary compliance, by enlarge that’s been achieved,” said Shoemaker. “There were a couple of concerns early on, I think that first weekend, and a couple of places that just some communication issues and those were addressed and it's pretty much been very compliant as far as the businesses have been concerned with regards to restrictions and closures.”

The Rapid City Council will revisit the ordinance next week to determine if and for how long they will extend it.

