Rapid City businesses make changes for Mother's Day

Even though it may not seem like it, there are still activities kids can do with their mom this Mother's Day, from arts and crafts to gardening.

Businesses like Pottery 2 Paint and Jolly Lane Greenhouse are making sure having fun is still an option.

Pottery 2 Paint is selling "take home kits" which include a pot, paints, and a plant from the greenhouse. So far, the kits have been a hit.

"It's great to have the opportunity to take these home," says Pottery 2 Paint owner, Jenna Kessler. "Not everyone has the opportunity to go out at this time."

As for families that might not be as artistic, Pottery 2 Paint has packaged truffles from Mostly Chocolates and a pre-painted dish.

Flowers are another hot selling item this time of year.

"Mother's Day is a busy week for us," says owner of Flowers by LeRoy, Diana Holloway. "A lot of people don't have moms right here in town and those that do like to come pick things up. Those who have moms out of state, we are helping them in delivering to states that actually have florists that are able to deliver."

In addition to deliveries, they are also offering flowering and planting kits so families can have some "stay at home fun".