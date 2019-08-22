Rapid City budget hearing on Monday evening

Updated: Thu 3:40 PM, Aug 22, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - The Rapid City Council will take a second look at the city’s budget, Monday, Aug. 26.

The public budget hearing will start at 5:30 p.m. in the city administration center’s council chambers.

Here is a link to the 2020 Mayor’s Budget Presentation.

 