Rapid City beer lovers enjoying Frühlingsfest

Frühling means spring in German, and on Saturday people were celebrating the season at the sixth annual Frühlingsfest and Spring Market.

People could sample more than 30 local craft beers at the spring festival.

The market included a variety of food vendors, handmade artwork, and specialty items.

Attendees also jammed out to live music and played yard games.

Despite the recent cold weather, Elizabeth Smith from Main Street Square says this event is a great way to transition from spring to summer.

"The weather cooperated with us today. It is our annual spring kickoff event for big festivals that we have down here. We have 26 events down here each year, festival-style events, and I can say, too, that we have set a record this year for pre-sales on our tasting passes," Elizabeth Smith says, director of Main Street Square.

On Sunday, May 5 Main Street Square will be the venue for the Wildfire Awareness Month Kickoff Event from 1 to 3 P.M.