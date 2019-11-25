Rapid City attorney sentenced for failing to pay federal taxes

A Rapid City attorney, who also is a former deputy state’s attorney, was sentenced to three months in federal prison for failing to pay taxes.

Gregory Sperlich, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to pay taxes. As well as three months in prison, Sperlich was sentenced to a year of supervised release, restitution of $227,799, a $1,000 fine and a $50 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota, Sperlich “willfully” failed to pay income and self-employment tax for the years 2012 through 2015.

