Rapid City area schools see delays

The Rapid City Catholic School System started two hours late Thursday morning due to the weather -- a decision that is made independently of other school systems.

The R-C-C-S works closely with the national weather service to determine any delays of cancellations that need to be made due to weather.

The school system even digs deeper to make sure each family is safe.

Liz Myscofski works for the Rapid City Catholic School System.

"We are constantly looking at the forecast and want to make sure that each individual family is at the utmost safest they can be on the day of the snow day," said Myscofski. "Today we decided to do a two hour late start just to make sure that those snow plows can get out and that the people who needed to make sure our sidewalks and our parking lots were cleared could do so safely."

The decision for delays and cancellations is based on the direction of the wind and the accumulation of snow.