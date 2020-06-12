Rapid City area schools are working on a plan for the fall

Rapid City Area School officials are using the summer months to focus on how to prepare for reopening in the fall.

Katy Urban, RCAS Public Information Manager, says district staff are focusing on how to prepare for the unknown in terms of returning in the fall and are taking advantage of the summer to make sure they find the best solution for everyone. The district

won't have a decision until the end of July or beginning of August as they work through a number of scenarios.

"We've looked at a lot of different communities to see kind of what they're doing. We've looked at a variety of things from you know coming in shifts, to offering both distance learning and starting on time to a delayed start," said Urban. "All of this is just dependent on the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community at the time and as we continue to talk these options through, what makes the most sense for our students and families and our staff."

With the closure in March, the schools used that time to deep clean and are now focusing on maintenance work and other projects like they would any other summer.