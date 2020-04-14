Rapid City accepts online comments for government meetings

While social distancing guidelines make it difficult to participate in local government decisions, it isn't impossible.

The city of Rapid City is allowing online comments for municipal meetings. The city's online public comment form can be accessed at https://www.rcgov.org/68-public-comments-for-meetings/24-public-comment-form.html.

The link is also added to the respective council and committee agenda pages and the COVID-19 updates at rcgov.org.

Just remember, there are deadlines:

⦁ City Council: Noon the day of the meeting

⦁ Legal and Finance Committee: 8 a.m. the day of the meeting

⦁ Public Works Committee: 8 a.m. the day of the meeting

⦁ Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Adjustment: 3:30 p.m. the day before the meeting

Late submittals and anonymous submissions will not be added to the agenda. There is a 950-word limit to the online public comment form.

Online comments will be included as part of the official meeting record. Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, seating is extremely limited in Council Chambers. Members of the public attending the sessions in person can still submit a paper comment form prior to the start of the session.

