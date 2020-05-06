Rapid City woman sentenced on heroin trafficking charges

A Rapid City, South Dakota, woman convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on May 1 to 20 years in federal prison.

Sara Bailey, otherwise known as Sara Johnson, age 41, was also given 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The conviction stemmed from Bailey conspiring with others to distribute nearly 2000 grams of heroin between May and August 2018 at Rapid City. Bailey’s distribution of heroin included injecting and providing heroin to a 15- year-old during the same time period.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET), which is comprised of law enforcement from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota National Guard.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson prosecuted the case. Bailey was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.