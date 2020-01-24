Rapid City Rush talk specialty jerseys, midseason stats

The Rapid City Rush is about halfway through its 2019-2020 season.

Rapid City Rush unveils new logo. (KOTA TV)

Right now, the team is in a playoff spot if the season ended today. It would be the first time since 2015.

The ECHL All-Star break is officially over. Forward Brennan Saulnier was in Wichita, Kansas representing the Rush. He played for the Western Conference All-Stars and was edged out by the Eastern Conference All-Stars 4-3 in the championship game. He scored four points in the playoff rounds.

Goalie Tyler Parks is back with the Rush after being called up for the second time to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners. He earned his first AHL start and win while there.

It's military appreciation weekend as the Rush take on the Wichita Thunder. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. both nights. The team is wearing specialty military-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off following Saturday's game.

To grab some tickets for the games this weekend, click here.